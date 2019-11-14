Naushairwan grabs another medal for Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab’s 17-year-old teenager Naushairwan Ashiq grabbed another silver medal in 33rd National Games marathon race at Qayyum Stadium on Wednesday.

Naushairwan covered the distance of 42 km in 2 hours and 29 minutes. Army’s Nadeem Hasan completed his race in two hours and 24 minutes to win the marathon. Marathon race began at Col Sher Khan Inter-Change Mardan and also finished at the same point. DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion.

Punjab boys’ hockey team exhibited wonderful ball control and dodging and trounced Balochistan by a huge margin of 6-1 in a match of National Games hockey event. Army thrashed Punjab by a massive margin of 30-0 in National Games rugby match.

Overall, Punjab is placed at 5th place in medals tally with 15 medals including three silver and 12 bronze medals. Punjab athletes have so far taken seven medals including two silver and five bronze in wrestling, three bronze in boys swimming, one bronze in girls swimming, two bronze in rowing and one bronze medal in athletics.