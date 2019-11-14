Sisters Bismah, Kiran star as Army dominate Games’ Swimming

Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABABAD: Sisters Bismah Khan and Kiran Khan (both from Army) set the Pakistan Sports Complex Swimming Pool ablaze scooping up ten gold medals each as Army completely dominated men and women competition in the 33rd National Games, winning 34 gold and 13 silver medals.

The swimming competition that concluded Wednesday saw both sisters winning ten gold medals each to create a new mark in the competition. The two women won five gold medals each in individual class and another five each in the relay or mix relay competition.

Army continued its domination in swimming by winning 34 gold and 13 silver medals (both men and women). In women alone Army won 14 gold medals and two more in mixed category. Apart from that Army won four bronze also.Wapda with five gold 12 silver and five bronze occupied second position followed by Sindh girls with four silver and five bronze.

In the men Army swept all 20 gold medals at stake with Mohammad Haseeb Tariq scooping up five gold. Besides that Army won ten silver and four bronze medals. Wapda won eight silver and four bronze medals.

Syed Ali Zaidi, Minister for Maritime Affairs was the guest of honour and awarded gold medals to all the men swimmers. Ali Zaidi congratulated swimmers and hoped that they would continue their hard work and further excel in their respective category.

“I hope that swimmers would work hard on their timing and would try to make it at par with international reputed swimmers. All those who earned gold medals here have really put up good show and hope that they would keep on earning laurels for their team and for the nation as well,” he said.