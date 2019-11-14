HU expansion: PML-N to raise land acquisition issue at PA, says MPA

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to take up Hazara University’s land acquisition issue at the provincial assembly, saying the vice-chancellor should establish more campuses in parts of district instead of expanding the existing one.

“The landowners don’t want to spare their agriculture land for widening the university and my party is with them and we would take up the issue at the provincial assembly,” Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, the parliamentary leader of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, told reporters here on Wednesday. He said that vice-chancellor had written senior member board of revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to acquire 1100 kanals of land for HU’s expansion which was unjust as agriculture land couldn’t be acquired for any such project. “I think VC instead of expanding central campus of university in Dodial, should establish its only-women campus in Jaba area where a surplus big piece of government land is available,” the MNA said.

A group of Dodial residents led by former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan met with deputy commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan and apprised him about situation after imposition of section-4 of land Acquisition Act.