Obituary

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) announces with deep sorrow and grief the death of Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman Board of Directors of gas utility. He died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday. His funeral procession will be taken out at 11am from his residence 176 Block L DHA 01 and prayer will be offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh at 1pm here on Thursday (today). Syed Dilawar Abbas was appointed Chairman Board of Directors SNGPL in April 2019. He served in Pakistan’s Oil & Gas Sector for over 45 years.