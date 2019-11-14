Man dies as dumper hits motorcycle

LAHORE:A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a speeding dumper in the New Anarkali area on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Husnain was passing through the New Anarkali area when a rashly-driven dumper hit him, resulting into serious injuries to him. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Body was removed to morgue.

Youth shot dead: A 25-year-old youth was shot dead by some unidentified persons in the Chuhng area on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Faqeer Hussain hailed from Kumboh Colony and used to run a milk shop. On the day of the incident, he was standing outside his house when some unidentified persons approached him and shot at and injured him. The locals rushed him to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

arrested: Masti Gate Investigation police arrested two pickpockets and recovered cash and cell phones from their possession. The arrested culprits were identified as Akhtar and Bashir.

Meanwhile, Factory Area Investigation police arrested a murder accused and recovered the murder weapon from his possession. The accused Nawaz had shot Zubair to death for honour. property issue: Haier police arrested 17 persons on charges of firing in the air following a property issue.

Shakeel, Shaukat, Jehangir, Rafaqat,Liaqat, Mohsan, Ali,Shahbaz, Rizwan were among the arrested culprits. Police also recovered weapons from their possession. drug pushers: Lahore Police in continuation of its crackdown against drug peddlers around the educational institutions arrested 701 drug pushers.

Around 141 drug peddlers were arrested in City Division police area, 128 in Cantt Division, 58 in Civil Lines Division, 144 in Sadar Division, 89 in Iqbal Town Division and 117 drug pushers were nabbed in Model Town Division police.

accidents: Around 12 persons were killed and 996 injured in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 879 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; 627 seriously injured persons were shifted to hospitals and 369 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

wall collapses: A 28-year-old man died after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Rewaz Garden area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Abdul Razzaq, a manual labourer by profession. Body was shifted to morgue.