‘Shameful’ for UK not to publish Russia meddling probe: Hillary

LONDON: Hillary Clinton said Tuesday it was “shameful” that the British government had not published a delayed parliamentary report into possible Russian interference in British politics ahead of December elections. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s government has previously rejected claims it was suppressing the report to avoid a scandal ahead of next month´s snap poll.

“Every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens,” the defeated US presidential candidate told BBC Radio 4 during a book tour. Clinton said there was “no doubt” that Russia is “determined to try to shape the politics of western democracies”.