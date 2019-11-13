Forty seconds

According to recent statistics, one person commits suicide every 40 seconds around the globe due to various factors. There are seven warning signs, which indicate whether a person is feeling suicidal. If a person is withdrawing from friends and family, talking about feelings of hopelessness, increasingly using drugs and alcohol, self-harming, writing or talking about death and suicide, or experiencing mental health problems, then there is a possibility that he/she might be experiencing suicidal symptoms.

Pakistan is one of the youngest countries in the world and the second youngest in the South Asian region after Afghanistan. Sixty-four percent of our population comprises people under the age of 30, whereas 29 percent of our population is between the ages of 15 and 29 years. We need to ensure our youth stay safe from suicide.

Zaheer Ahmed

Kech