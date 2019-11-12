Ex-PM Abbasi moves LHC for production orders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging step of not issuing his production orders. Abbasi had filed the petition Monday stating that he had written a letter to the National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session but no action had been taken.
LAHORE: Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging step of not issuing his production orders. Abbasi had filed the petition Monday stating that he had written a letter to the National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session but no action had been taken.