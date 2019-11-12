Tableeghi Ijtima leaders meet army chief: ISPR DG

Top leaders of the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtimaa on Monday met COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Army said. "Notables of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtimaa met COAS," the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor, wrote on Twitter. "The army chief offered Fateha for departed souls of tragic Tezgam train incident. Also prayed for early recovery of the injured," Maj Gen Ghafoor added. More than 70 people had been killed and scores of others injured in a horrific train accident late last month when cooking gas cylinders had exploded near Rahim Yar Khan's Liaqatpur area. The Tezgam train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the gas cylinder carried by a passenger had exploded, with the fire destroying three carriages, including two economy - and one business-class carriage.