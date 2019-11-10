close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Punjab University teachers visit Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

LAHORE : A delegation of Punjab University faculty members and officers led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Saturday. They offered fateha and paid tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In his message, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said, “We salute our national poet, great philosopher and the architect of Pakistan for his vision to have a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Now it is our responsibility to follow his sayings and made this great country as a powerful as we can.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore