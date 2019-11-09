Court stays relocation of college

MANSEHRA: The Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad Circuit Bench, has summoned chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department and Mansehra deputy commissioner in the proposed relocation of Parhana Girl Degree College.

“One of the petitioners, who challenged the government order of shifting the college, has also submitted his consent in the court to provide a piece of land free of cost for the construction of college building in the town where it already exists,” Fahad Habib Tanoli, the counsel for petitioners, told reporters here on Friday. A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad, after hearing Fahad Habib Tanoli, the counsel for the petitioners, summoned chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department and deputy commissioner Mansehra to appear before the bench.

The department had ordered relocating the only girls Degree College from Parhana (Mansehra tehsil) to Sherger (Oghi tehsil) last month but parents and residents took to the streets against that order.

A former provincial minister Habibur Rehman Tanoli, girl students and former tehsil nazim Bashirudden Tanoli had challenged the order in the Abbottabad Circuit Bench. Fahad advocate told reporters that judges in their remarks opposed relocating order of the college.