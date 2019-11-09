close
Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

C Class

Newspost

 
November 9, 2019

The National Assembly has passed an ordinance whereas a suspect facing corruption charges of Rs50 million will be provided C class facilities in the jail.

For the benefit of 'many', can the government please clarify if the amount of Rs50 million is for an individual case or cumulative of all corruption cases?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

