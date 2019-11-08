Rain clears smog, lowers temperature in Lahore

LAHORE: Scattered rain accompanied with westerly winds has cleared the smog, which trapped the city skies for the past two days here Thursday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the morning and recorded in several city areas, including Gawalmandi, Urdu Bazaar, Circular Road, Brandreth Road, Mayo Hospital, Akbari Mandi, Mochi Gate, Delhi Gate, Data Darbar, The Mall, Anarkali, Chauburji, Johar Town, Muslim Town, Tajpura, Taj Bagh, Dharampura and etc.