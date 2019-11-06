World Science Day for Peace and Development to be marked on Nov 10

Islamabad :Like other parts of the globe, World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) will be marked on November 10 across the globe including Pakistan to raise awareness of the benefits of science worldwide.

The World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) celebrates the benefits of science worldwide.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) works with people, government agencies and organisations to promote the WSDPD each year.

The WSDPD celebrations includes Open days to highlight science’s important role in peace and development.

Classroom discussions to emphasise how science and technology affect daily life.

Distributing the WSDPD posters throughout tertiary institutions, school campuses, and public venues. Arranged science museum visits to commemorate the day. Visits to local schools on careers in science or scientific presentations.