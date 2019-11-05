Justice Gulzar takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed, senior puisne judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Justice Mushir Alam in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa remained abroad.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court, senior lawyers and law officers. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.