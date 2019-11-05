PCB announces U18 women trials

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for under-18 women through its Skills2Shine programme with the aim of fielding a competitive side in the 2021 ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup.

The trials, which begin on Tuesday (today), will be held in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

The trials will start from Lahore at National Cricket Academy on November 5 and 6. Bahawalpur will host trials on November 6 at Bahawalpur Stadium. Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy in Multan will host trials on November 7.

Abbottabad Stadium in Abbottabad will host trials on November 8. Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad and Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar will host trials on November 9. PCB will announce dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials later.

Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training.