close
Tue Nov 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
November 5, 2019

PCB announces U18 women trials

Sports

P
PPI
November 5, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising trials for under-18 women through its Skills2Shine programme with the aim of fielding a competitive side in the 2021 ICC Women's Under-19 World Cup.

The trials, which begin on Tuesday (today), will be held in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

The trials will start from Lahore at National Cricket Academy on November 5 and 6. Bahawalpur will host trials on November 6 at Bahawalpur Stadium. Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Academy in Multan will host trials on November 7.

Abbottabad Stadium in Abbottabad will host trials on November 8. Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad and Qayyum Stadium in Peshawar will host trials on November 9. PCB will announce dates and venues for Karachi and Rawalpindi trials later.

Following the trials, the selected players will feature in a four-team T20 tournament, after which a final batch of the players will go through a 16-day specialised academy programme, which will focus on skills, fitness and athlete development training.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports