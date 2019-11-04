Once a whites-only team, the Springboks thrive with racial unity

JOHANNESBURG: The racial transformation of the Springboks roared into overdrive when Siya Kolisi skippered a team including six black players to a Rugby World Cup final triumph over England. South Africa outplayed the pre-match favourites 32-12 in Japan on Saturday, winning by a much wider margin that even their most partisan supporters anticipated.

And for those who believed black players would strengthen a national team once reserved for whites, it was a day of vindication. Some white supporters had believed that including blacks would seriously weaken the team and turn the Springboks into rugby also-rans. Kolisi, who last year became the first black Test skipper of the team after 127 years of whites captaining the green and gold, said racial unity sparked success in Yokohama.

“We have so many problems in our country and this team comes from different backgrounds, different races, but we came together with one goal and we wanted to achieve it,” he said. “I really hope we’ve done that for South Africa. (It) just shows that we can pull together if we want to achieve something.” Kolisi said the Springboks had received countless messages from home as the nation rallied behind his team. “Since I’ve been alive, I’ve never seen South Africa like this,” he said.

“Thank you so much. We love you South Africa and we can achieve anything if we work together as one.”However, the selection of six black players in a Springbok World Cup final team has been a long and tortuous journey. There have been highs like the elevation last year of Kolisi to lead a team that for 90 years chose only whites. There have also been lows, most recently when star lock Eben Etzebeth was accused of assaulting and racially abusing a homeless black man just before flying to Japan. Etzebeth, who captained the Springboks two seasons ago after first choice Warren Whiteley was injured, denies the allegations.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is adamant that there are no racists in his charge, telling AFP that “I would not tolerate racism in my squad. “I can guarantee you that this team is a nice, close-knit one, and there will never be something like that (racism).” But the coach had to turn firefighter in Japan after celebrations following a mammoth pool win over Italy triggered social media fury.

Six white reserves excluded black starter Makazole Mapimpi from a huddle and the immediate reaction on social media was that the winger had been racially shunned.In fact, the “bomb squad”, as the reserves label themselves, always celebrate separately from the starters.

Mapimpi, the second highest try-scorer at this World Cup with six, backed the reserves on Twitter only to be branded a “sell-out”.Kolisi was also labelled a “sell-out” this year, for suggesting that late former president Nelson Mandela would not have backed Springbok racial quotas. The 27-year-old, born into poverty in the eastern Cape, does not enjoy being called the first black Test captain of the Springboks.