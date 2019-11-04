Boy who went missingin terror attack found

LAHORE:A 13-year-old boy who had gone missing in Data Darbar terrorist attack was found in Rajanpur.

The boy, identified as Abu Bakar, was handed over to his parents living in Toba Tek Singh.

Man dies: A 31-year-old man was killed by a speeding tractor-trolley in the Chung area on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Amir of Lohari Gate. He was passing through Multan Road on a bike when a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was removed to morgue.

Rape accused: Faisal Town police arrested a man who had raped a 14-year-old girl.

The accused, Abbas, had kidnapped the girl, detained her in a place where he had been raping her. The girl was handed over to her heirs.

Fire erupts: A fire broke out in a godown of cardboard on Amir Road on Sunday.

It was suspected that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 28 people, including six proclaimed offenders, in the last week.

Kala Shah Kaku Patrolling Post arrested two suspicious persons, Akram and Sakhawat and seized illegal weapons from them. Similarly, PHP apprehended 15 drug pushers and seven illicit arms carriers.

PSCA: Pakistani and Bangladeshi woman cricket teams visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters here on Sunday.

Both teams were shown round various sections of the PSCA where they addressed the police communication officers.

Later, the Bangladeshi team manager and PSCA MD addressed the media along with both team captains. Bangladeshi woman cricket team coach Javed Omar Balim said that Bangladeshi men national cricket team would be visiting Pakistan in January.

youngsters: Lahore Police Investigation Wing recovered three youngsters and handed over them to their parents.

Sanda investigation police traced a girl, Nagina, 18, Nawankot investigation police traced a boy, Abdul Raheem, 13, and Akbari Gate investigation police traced a boy, Abdullah, 12 and handed them over to their families.

gangs busted: Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 125 accused of 56 gangs and recovered over Rs9.8 loot in October.

During a grand operation against illegal weapons, police arrested 309 illegal arms carriers, 415 drug pushers, 262 gamblers and 97 merrymakers. Police arrested 186 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories. Police also arrested 239 court offenders. As many as 1,252 persons were arrested for violating the laws on wheelie, kite flying, firing into the air, begging, prices, renting premises and loudspeaker use.