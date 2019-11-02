Bahria Adventure Land inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI: Bahria Adventure Land, an international standard theme park to provide amusement especially to Karachiites, was inaugurated on Friday at Bahria Town. Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz was the chief guest. He was accompanied along with his wife and CEO Ali Riaz and Mrs Riaz. Media representatives, Bahria Town management, residents and large number of local people made the ceremony highly successful.

Talking on the occasion, Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz said we initiate our projects with the aim to provide all those facilities which are beyond the access of the Pakistani people. We want to bring such facilities within the reach of our people so that they could tour the world while being at home.

The inauguration was full of fun where people enjoyed the slow marching bands,entertaining mascots, cartoon characters, luminous fountains, international food chains and especially imported ride swings. These facilities showed that Bahria Adventure Land is a unique park in Pakistan and provides amusement and delight of international standards.

Later, the event concluded after sparkling fireworks display. A local resident, Hamna Suhail said she came with the idea of an adventurous park but Bahria Adventure Land was an amazing theme park and exceeded all expectations.

Despite more than 25 swings and water attractions, the Dino Park would lead the children and elders to millions of years old world and introduce them to various kinds of dinosaurs. The visitors especially enjoyed the Dinosaurs Park terming that it was incredibly knowledgeable theme park of its kind.

There were also international and local food chains at the spot like Aqua Bar, McDonalds, KFC, Burger King, Crispy for You, Palladium Food Court, etc. The newly-inaugurated Bahria Adventure Land has various entertaining ventures including carnival, beautiful parks, Bahria Dancing Fountain, all of which are ready to fascinate Bahria Town residents and other Karachiites. It is expected that the Bahria Adventure Land would become one of the top exciting tourist spots in Karachi.