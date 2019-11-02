Rangers arrest eight members of gang involved in 250 muggings

The paramilitary force on Friday claimed arresting eight members of a gang of dacoits involved in a number of street crime and other cases.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted raids in Landhi and Korangi, and arrested eight most wanted members of the gang. The suspects were identified as Talib Maachi, Faraz, Zahid, Rajab, Jalaat, Piyaru, Imran and Nadir. They were alleged to be involved in a number of robberies in different parts of the city.

During the initial interrogations, the suspects admitted committing more than 250 muggings in different parts of the city, mostly in Korangi, Landhi and Quaidabad. They also admitted to looting Rs1.3 million and cellphones from a wholesaler shop situated in New Jadoon Town, Quaidabad. They were identified through CCTV footage.

They said they also committed a robbery at a restaurant in Zafar Town, Landhi, on September 23, and took millions of rupees and cellphones. On September 27, the muggers looted a citizen, Saeed Mian, in Landhi-89 and deprived him of Rs800,000 and a cellphone. When the citizen resisted, they shot and injured him and fled.

The Rangers spokesman said that the soldiers seized four pistols, four motorcycles, two rickshaws and 15 cellphones from the possession of the suspects, who were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.