Sikh yatrees arrive to attend Guru Nanak anniversary

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday accorded a warm welcome to a delegation of Sikh yatrees led by Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi president Paramjit Singh Sarna along with gold-made palanquin for Gurduwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur at Wagah Border here.

The governor received the yatrees visiting to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. On their arrival, the Sikh yatrees paid tribute to Pakistan government for putting in place effective measures for the 550 birth anniversary celebration of Baba Guru Nanak. The yatrees along with gold-made palanquin would leave for Kartarpur Darbar Sahib where the palanquin would be installed. Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Amir Ameer Khan, MPA, Mahindarpal Singh, Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbhand Committee president Sardar Satunat Singh, Rangers officials and others were also present. Talking to the media Chaudhry Sarwar said that despite all Indian negative propaganda and lame excuses Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor project on November 9 adding that 100,000 Sikh yatrees across the world, including India would reach here to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Sikh community across the world paid rich tributes to the government of Pakistan for its decision to open Kartarpur Corridor adding that opening of this corridor was a great decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government. He said that Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee was taking measures to promote religious tourism in the country. The Sikh yatrees thanked the governor and government officials for evolving effective arrangements, including security for them and said that Indian government did not allow them to take the gold-made palanquin to Pakistan.