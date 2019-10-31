close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Thai Buddhist leader meets president

Islamabad

Islamabad:A 15-member Thai delegation led by the country's Buddhist leader, Arayawangso, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said Pakistan had a rich multicultural heritage and there were various Gandhara

heritage sites all over the country. He highlighted the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and facilitation being extended by the Government to religious pilgrims and tourists.

The delegates thanked the president for the hospitality extended by the Government of Pakistan and hoped that the visit would encourage tourists from Thailand and other countries to visit Pakistan and study its ancient Gandhara civilisation. The Buddhist leader is on a five-day visit to Pakistan.

