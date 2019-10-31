close
Thu Oct 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2019

Book published

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of History and Pakistan Studies Associate Professor Dr Mahboob Hussain’s book “The Parliament of Pakistan” has been published.

According to a press release, the book covers history of the parliament, its work, its standard, its independence and its autonomy. The book critically discusses questions why the top institution of the country could not be strengthened and what is the role of politicians and other factors in this regard.

The book’s preface has been written by former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani and Oxford University's Prof Matthew McCartney. The book consists of 350 pages and 6 chapters. The book includes interviews of senior politicians and highlights important times of history through documents. Academic and political circles are appreciating this contribution.

