Sidhu to attend Kartarpur Corridor opening

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Indian cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has been invited to attend the Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony on November 9 and he has gratefully accepted the invitation.

On the special direction of the prime minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed contacted Sidhu and formally invited him to the event, which he accepted and expressed his gratitude to the prime minister, according to the statement issued by the PTI Central Media Department.

Sidhu said that members of the Sikh community from across the world looked forward to visiting the place, associated with their spiritual leader. He added that the construction of Kartarpur and now its proposed inauguration had given a very positive message to the followers of Baba Guru Nanak. “I will take part in this auspicious event on November 9,” he remarked.

He recalled that he would not be able to forget the deep love and hospitality accorded to him during the oath-taking of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Senator Faisal Javed said that Kartarpur is a new symbol of peace and love and a gift of the Naya Pakistan. He acknowledged the fact that Navjot Singh Sidhu was one of the important characters of Kartarpur project.

He continued that the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would give one message to the guests on the historic opening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 and that was of peace and love, writing a new chapter in history.