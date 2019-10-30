Traders observe shutdown strike

ISLAMABAD: Shutdown strike was observed by traders across the country on Tuesday to press their demand against taxes and for withdrawal of the condition of presenting a CNIC copy for buying and selling goods upto Rs 50,000, though some small markets remained open throughout the day.

However, on the other hand, the traders have expressed hope for positive outcome from the negotiations with the government on the subject, saying that ultimately the dialogue would provide a way forward.

“We are hopeful that the deadlock would end and negotiations between the representatives of trade bodies and government will be successful,” said Kashif Chaudhry, President All Pakistan Traders Association while talking to APP.

Meanwhile, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Ahmed Waheed urged the government to consider the demands of traders and impose the tax in phases instead of implementing it in one go. He also suggested that instead of registering the small traders, the government should impose fixed tax on them. He urged the government to extend the date of filing income tax returns for one more month from the existing deadline of October 31 to facilitate people.

In the twin-cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, strike was observed on the call of business chambers and traders’ representative bodies, though some small markets remained open. Strike was observed in big markets including Aabpara, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, Main Blue Area, F-10 markaz, F-11 markaz and other big markets of Rawalpindi.

Anjuman Tajran and other traders’ unions had given call for observing shutter-down strike in protest against imposition of condition of CNIC card and others taxes. Half of the traders’ associations were supporting the government and refused to be a part of the shutter down strike while the opposition associations observed the strike.