Commercial activities halt as KP traders observe shutdown strike

PESHAWAR: Commercial activities remained suspended in the provincial capital and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as traders began a two-day shutdown strike against the government’s “anti-traders policies” affecting businesses.

Almost all the small and major markets and bazaars remained closed in Peshawar and other main cities and towns in KP on the call of All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran (APAT). A complete shutdown was observed in Khyber Bazaar, Ashraf Road, QissaKhwani Bazaar, ChowkYadgar, and elsewhere in the city and in Saddar in Peshawar.

A small number of retailers, however, didn’t observe the strike. The protesting traders demanded the government to bring business-friendly policies as consumers have been affected due to the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. They said the condition of production of CNIC by consumers on the purchase of goods worth Rs50,000 was totally unacceptable. The traders demanded the withdrawal of CNIC condition for retailers, the professional and traders calling tax, the hike in electricity and gas tariffs, and other taxes which they said were unfair and had been imposed in the federal and provincial budgets for the next fiscal year.

They warned the government to accept their demands or else they would extend the strike. The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) also suspended routine activities to support the traders’ strike.

Commercial activities in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained suspended as well. All markets in Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera.Mardan and many other cities remained shut in protest against the government. The traders in Swat did not observe the strike. The traders association office-bearers took the plea that the Malakand division had been exempted from all taxes till year 2023 and hence there was no reason to observe the strike. Public transport also remained thin on the Grand Trunk Road as local transporters supported the strike of traders.

MANSEHRA: The traders observed the strike against imposition of various taxes across Hazara division on Tuesday. The strike was observed in Mansehra, Torghar and Kohistan districts against heavy taxes by the government on the businesses.

Business remained closed in Balakot, Shinkiari, Jabori and other parts of Hazara on the call of the central traders’ body. Some business and shops remained opened in Oghi and some other small towns of Hazaradivision.

TAKHTBHAI: Traders observed a complete shutdown here on Tuesday.

All shops including drug stores remained closed in TakhtBhai, Lundkhwar, Shergarh, Jalala, Jhandai Bazaar and other areas.Muhammad Tariq and other traders’ leaders said the government policies have caused bankruptcy in the country. They asked the government to withdraw the “anti-business decisions”.

In Tank and Dera Ismail Khan also, protest rallies were staged against imposition of taxes by the PTI government.

A complete shutdown was observed in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan and its adjoining parts including Daraban, Paharpur and Parova. The shopping malls, bazaar, markets and commercial hubs were deserted due to the strike. The citizens suffered because getting food commodities wasn’t easy. A big rally was staged at Chowgalia, which was attended by traders’ unions, doctors’ associations, lawyers and political figures.

The speakers, including ArifRiaz Advocate, Dr. FarooqGul, Hanif Peep, Aqeel Umar, SohailAzmi, NaumanNiazi and others addressed the rally. The speakers criticised the Federal Board of Revenue for introducing the taxes.