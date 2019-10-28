PTF finalises women squad for S Asian Games

LAHORE: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Sunday finalised four-member women tennis team for the South Asian Games (SAG) to be held in Nepal after six-day trails.

According to information available here Pakistan’s world ranked ladies champion Ushna Suhail, current and former number one players Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mehboob and young and promising talent Mahin Aftab were selected in the national women tennis team after six-day trials conducted at the Syed Dilawar Complex Islamabad, by PTF Director Development and National Tennis Centre Asim Shafique, based on round robin criteria.

The trials were held under instructions of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan to select/field the best possible national team for the upcoming South Asian Games, Nepal. "The method of trials upheld the principle of merit and transparency to which the PTF is committed,” said PTF Senior Vice President Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, while reporting on the event.

Khawaja Suhail said that PTF Director Asim Shafique conducted the trials professionally, where each player has to play each other and then the final top four women players were finalized for the South Asian Games. “I am hopeful that under the instructions of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, these selected players will be provided proper training under professional coaches to prepare them well for the upcoming mega event.”

The PTF senior vice president said that the PTF chief is very keen to promote tennis in the country from junior level to senior level and he is also paying proper attention towards women tennis, who, if facilitated and groomed well, can win laurels for the country at international level.