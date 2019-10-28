3 gangs busted

Rawalpindi: The police have arrested ringleader of ‘222 Tiger Gang’ with two other members during a crackdown against gangs active in Rawalpindi and its surroundings, the police spokesman said Sunday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Faisal Rana, had directed the operational police officers to chalk out strategies and constituted teams to hunt down 165 gangsters of 8 terror gangs active in Rawalpindi, causing unrest among the people for a long time.

Divisional heads of different zones constituted special team and started raiding hideouts of the gangs, the spokesman said and added that the Sadar police, making headway to one of the 8 terror gang, cordoned off the hideout of ‘222 Tiger Gang’ at Rawat and arrested the ringleader identified as Nauman and his two aides.

Nauman was court absconder and wanted to Sihala (Islamabad) police in many heinous crime including armed dacoities, mugging, blackmailing and other such crimes. He was also booked under terrorist act.

SP (Potohar) briefed the CPO that the ringleader of 555 gang has also been arrested and sent to jail by the Wah Cantt Police. SP Rawal Asif Masood told the CPO in a briefing that Rashid, a main member of the TSF Gang has been arrested and is being investigated.