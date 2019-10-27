close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

3 passersby injured during crossfire

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

HAFIZABAD: Three passersby were injured during crossfire between two groups at on Mangat Road on Saturday. Reportedly, Gondal and Shah groups had an old enmity. On the day of the incident, members of both groups opened fire at each other. In the meantime, bullets hit passersby Sawan Abbas, Umar Farooq and Taimoor Iqbal. As a result, all three were injured and rushed to a hospital. Police have registered a case against 11 accused, including Qasim Gondal, Noman, Ghulam Sabir, Rab Nawaz, Nasir Gujjar, Adnan, Ahmad and Rai Waleed.

