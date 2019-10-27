Minor boy dies as kite string slits his throat

A six-year-old boy was killed when his throat was slit by a string of a kite being flown from an unidentified location.

According to police, the incident took place near the Banaras flyover within the jurisdiction of the Pirabad police station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said Aman, son of Nizam, was on a motorbike with his father when his neck was slit by a kite string.

The father of the victim, while speaking to the media, demanded a ban on kite-flying, and requested the Sindh government to ensure implementation of the ban in the city. He also demanded action against those responsible for his son’s death.

Young man killed

A 20-year-old man, Bukhsh, son of Rajan, died in a traffic accident on Ayesha Manzil flyover within the limits of the Azizabad police station. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said that the accident took place when an unknown vehicle hit and killed him on the spot.

Factory worker dies

A factory worker died after falling from the roof of a factory located in the Landhi area. The body was taken to the Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 23-year-old Shahzad, son of Abdul Majeed.

Man electrocuted to death

A 40-year-old man, Ibrahim, son of Manzar, died at his house in Mansehra Colony within the remits of the Quaidabad police station. Police said that the man was doing some electrical work at his house when he received an electrical shock and died on the spot. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.