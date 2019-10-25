591 accused drugs pushers arrested

LAHORE :Police in continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City arrested 591 accused persons.

The City division police arrested 140 accused, Cantt division 113, Civil Lines division 47, Sadr division 127, Iqbal Town division 73 and Model Town division police arrested 91 accused.

Police also seized more than 217kg charas, over 400gram ice, 613gram heroin, 24kg and 280gram opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules and 4,890 litre liquor from the arrested persons.

crackdown: City division police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested 131 criminals and recovered loot and drugs from them.

Police recovered five bikes, seven mobile phones, 22 pistols, three rifles, more than 7kg charas and 87 litre liquor from the arrested accused. City division police also busted four gangs by arresting their 10 members.

Moreover, 19 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and 33 court absconders were also held. Four accused were arrested during an action against brothels. Police arrested 10 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, wheelie, firing into the air and loudspeaker use.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 930 road crashes in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Ten people died and 1,021 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 591 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 430 victims with minor injuries given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

injured: Three people including a young married woman were injured in road accidents in different parts of the city here on Thursday.

A bike rider, Manzoor, 26, got injuries when his bike slipped and he fell on the road near Gundi Bambi Bund Road. A 22-year-old, Iqra, wife of Faisal, sustained injuries when the bike of her husband slipped near Rehmat Hospital. A 34-year-old, Tanveer, was injured when his bike collided with a bike on Amir Road.

kidnapped: An 18-year-old daughter of an official of security institution was kidnapped by five people in the limits of Shafiqabad police here on Thursday.

The victim was kidnapped by five people when she was on her way home from Lady Willingdon Hospital. Police have registered a case against unidentified kidnappers. As per Shafiqabad police SHO, circumstantial evidences implied there was something fishy about the incident that would be cleared during the course of investigation.