Thu Oct 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

Maryam allowed visiting Nawaz for an hour

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2019

By News desk

LAHORE: Government of the Punjab, Home Department has allowed detained Maryam Nawaz to visit former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was shifted to the Services Hospital after his health deteriorated earlier this week.

The sources in the home department confirmed that she was given permission for one hour by the department after the recommendation of higher authorities of government of Punjab to arrange visit of detained Maryam to the hospital for seeing her ailing father. Detained Maryam at the Kot Lakhpat Jail was released on parole for an hour to see her ailing father in hospital. Inspector General Prisons Punjab had directed jail superintendent to arrange security arrangements for her. Maryam, who is currently on a judicial remand, told reporters in an accountability court Wednesday morning that she had asked the judge if she can visit her father for an hour but she wasn’t allowed.

On the other hand, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was also admitted Wednesday to the Services Hospital after she met her ailing father at the same hospital, Geo News reported. According to sources, Maryam has been admitted to VVIP-II, while her father is admitted to VVIP-l.

