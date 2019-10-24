Politics of agitation harmful for country, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday said politics of agitation was not suitable in anyway for the country.

Talking to Senator Aurangzeb Khan who called on him here at CM office, the chief minister said being citizen of the country, everyone should play his positive role in national development.

He said Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and it was time to promote national unity, he said. Keeping in view the prevailing Kashmir situation, the politics of agitation was not suitable in anyway.

He said the politics of chaos was not in the interest of country as anti-state elements could try to take benefit in the garb of agitation. The CM said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives and properties of people, adding that law would take its course in case of any dereliction.

Senator Aurangzeb Khan commended Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for introducing holistic reforms and taking steps for the betterment of the common man. metro train: Usman Buzdar directed for making Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) operational for providing transport facilities to the commuters.

He said fare of train would be fixed up to purchasing power of the common man. Usman Buzdar was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday to review the OLMT project.

He was briefed regarding the project, its maiden run on test trial basis by electricity. He was informed that work on13 stations from Dera Gujran to Anarkali has been completed and Orange Line Metro Train would become operational from Dera Gujran to Anarkali from October 28.

The work on 11 stations would be completed by early November and after it, test trial of the metro train by electricity on the complete track would be conducted. Minister Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Principal Secretary to CM, officials of Punjab Mass Transit Authority, DG LDA and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Polio-free Pakistan: Usman Buzdar has said World Polio Day provides us with an opportunity to reiterate commitment of working with renewed energies for the elimination of polio from society. In his message, the chief minister said polio-free Pakistan is ‘our mission and all resources are being utilised to provide a safe and secure future to children.’

He said the Punjab government is running a vigorous awareness campaign to strengthen anti-polio efforts. Usman Buzdar said Punjab’s role is very important in the elimination of polio, adding a complete overcoming on polio is the priority agenda of the government. The government is using all-out resources to eliminate polio so that Pakistan could become a polio-free country, he added. He said children could be saved from this fatal disease through timely vaccination and adoption of continued anti-polio steps is the collective responsibility of society. Usman Buzdar said Masajid, seminaries, schools and line departments should jointly work to make the anti-polio campaign a success. He appealed to the parents to become part of government efforts aimed at the elimination of polio disease from society. Today, all the segments of the society should reiterate the commitment that every effort will be made to make Pakistan polio-free, the chief minister said.

Naya Pakistan: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday in which the provincial housing secretary briefed about progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The chief minister directed for submitting a feasible plan for the provision of houses to low-income stratum within the next two weeks. He also directed for immediately constituting a committee, adding that coordinated planning should be made for public sector business model and social housing.