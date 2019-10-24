Nobel work

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The 43-year-old Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopian prime minister in April 2018 and won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, 11 Oct 2019.
Abiy Ahmed made peace with Eritrea, ended terrorism, played a role in meditating Sudan’s political crises and made some other contributions in his ministry. As a result of his great contributions in maintaining peace, he was awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2019, which he really deserves.
Waqar Moosa
Kech
The 43-year-old Abiy Ahmed became Ethiopian prime minister in April 2018 and won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, 11 Oct 2019.
Abiy Ahmed made peace with Eritrea, ended terrorism, played a role in meditating Sudan’s political crises and made some other contributions in his ministry. As a result of his great contributions in maintaining peace, he was awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2019, which he really deserves.
Waqar Moosa
Kech