Wed Oct 23, 2019
AFP
October 23, 2019

Barca pay 15 million euros for first refusal on Atletico youngsters

Sports

MADRID: Barcelona have paid Atletico Madrid 15 million euros for the right to be given first refusal on six Atletico players, AFP learned on Tuesday.

Atletico sources have told AFP the agreement has “nothing to do” with the dispute between the two clubs over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann last summer. “It is a right of first refusal on a list of players primarily from the academy,” these sources added.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo had claimed on Tuesday the fee is to “make peace in the Griezmann case”. The agreement allows Barcelona to match or exceed any offers for those players whenever the player wants to leave, Atletico agree to sell and an acceptable bid arrives from a separate club.

