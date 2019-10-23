Rs2.74bn drugs seized in joint maritime operation

In a joint operation, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Customs intercepted a boat carrying crystal meth and heroin.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesman, in the joint intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation in Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan, a fishing boat, AL-QAMBER, bearing registration number 13181 and carrying a huge cache of narcotics, was impounded and 12 crew members were apprehended.

The seizure includes 102.90 kilograms of crystal meth and 171.15 kilograms of synthetic heroine, which had been hidden in specially built secret compartments in the boat. The drugs, worth Rs2,740.5 million in international market, were handed over to the custom authorities for the initiation of legal proceedings.

The PSMA being the sole law enforcement agency in Pakistan’s maritime zones maintains its permanent presence at sea with its ships and aircraft to counter any illegal activity.

The successful operation by the PSMA resulting in the seizure such a huge quantity of drugs showed it was vigilant and remained committed to preventing the use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful act or purpose.