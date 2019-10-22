Motorway, GT Road won’t close during JUI-F protest: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the revival of international cricket and the arrival of international delegations on regular basis reflect that Pakistan is a peaceful and progressive country.

The governor expressed these views while addressing an international forum “Introducing the mindset: From charity to investment among persons with disabilities” held at a hotel here Monday.

The two-day forum on persons with disabilities in Asia and the Pacific is being organised by the Milestone Society for Special Persons, Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID) Network, Japanese Society for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities (JSRPD) and the Nippon Foundation.

Among participants from across Pakistan, delegates from Japan, Thailand, Nepal, Taiwan, Cambodia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Fiji and Vietnam are participating in the forum.

The governor said that the government was taking practical measures to bring persons with disabilities into the mainstream and empower them to become active citizens. He said unlike other countries, Pakistani youths were leading organisations for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and other social activities. He also talked about his efforts for people with disabilities in the United Kingdom as member of the parliament. “The doors of Governor House are open to you,” he said while urging those in the field to help and guide the government for the empowerment of persons with disabilities. In his address, Mr Kuninori Matsuda said3Es i.e., education, employment and empowerment of people especially those with disabilities were among the top priorities of the Japanese government. He said over many years the government of Japan supported and financed 135 projects for people with disabilities throughout Pakistan.

Mr Kuninori Matsuda said all sectors of society, including people with disabilities needed to work together for creating an inclusive society. He said recently on advice of Shafiq-ur-Rehman of Milestone Society for the Special Persons, the embassy of Japan constructed a slope at the entrance of the embassy for the people with disabilities.

Later answering a question while talking to media, Sarwar said no decision had been taken to close Motorway or GT Road vis-à-vis JUI-F’s Azadi March. He, however, said no one could be allowed to lock down Islamabad. He said the government wanted to find a solution through dialogue and for this it had formed a high powered committee. However, these efforts should not be taken as the government’s weakness, he added.

Sarwar also requested the opposition to let Kashmir issue on top of the agenda. He said Kartarpur Corridor was an historic decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that Pakistan stood to its commitment of creating no impediments for this no matter there was peace or war.