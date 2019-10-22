Ivorian Lago stuns Real Madrid

PARIS: Ivorian Junior Lago stole the show among Africans in the major European leagues at the weekend by snatching the La Liga winner for Real Mallorca against Real Madrid.

Forward Lago struck the only goal of the match after seven minutes to give Mallorca a first home win since 2006 over the record 13-time European champions. His goal also lifted the club out of a crowded relegation zone to 14th place after a third win in nine league matches this season.

The Senegal winger was denied a goal by VAR in a 1-1 draw at bitter rivals Manchester United. With Liverpool trailing to a Marcus Rashford goal, Mane thought he had equalised when he slotted home moments later. But the goal was reviewed by VAR and showed Mane had controlled the ball with his hand. Liverpool are six points clear of Manchester City after their 17-match winning league run ended. The Ivory Coast forward remains without a goal this season after drawing another blank in his side’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City. Zaha has gone 10 games in all competitions without finding the net.

He was embroiled in a pre-season dispute with Palace after they refused to bow to his wish for a transfer amid interest from Arsenal and Everton.

The Nigeria midfielder delivered another influential performance as the Foxes beat Burnley 2-1 on an emotional day at the King Power Stadium. With Leicester paying tribute to former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha one year after his death in a helicopter crash outside Leicester’s ground, rock-solid Ndidi’s tireless tackling laid the foundations for Leicester’s latest success that has taken them to third in the Premier League.