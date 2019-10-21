Protest against police for not arresting killers

GUJRANWALA: Relatives of a youth, who was murdered over a minor issue some days ago, on Sunday staged a demonstration against Qila Didar Singh police for not arresting the killers.

The protesters alleged that accused Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Asghar and Hashar allegedly tortured to death Zeeshan over a minor. They demanded the CPO arrest the alleged murderers immediately.