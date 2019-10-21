close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Protest against police for not arresting killers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Relatives of a youth, who was murdered over a minor issue some days ago, on Sunday staged a demonstration against Qila Didar Singh police for not arresting the killers.

The protesters alleged that accused Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Asghar and Hashar allegedly tortured to death Zeeshan over a minor. They demanded the CPO arrest the alleged murderers immediately.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan