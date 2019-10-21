Protest against police for not arresting killers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Relatives of a youth, who was murdered over a minor issue some days ago, on Sunday staged a demonstration against Qila Didar Singh police for not arresting the killers.
The protesters alleged that accused Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Asghar and Hashar allegedly tortured to death Zeeshan over a minor. They demanded the CPO arrest the alleged murderers immediately.
GUJRANWALA: Relatives of a youth, who was murdered over a minor issue some days ago, on Sunday staged a demonstration against Qila Didar Singh police for not arresting the killers.
The protesters alleged that accused Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Asghar and Hashar allegedly tortured to death Zeeshan over a minor. They demanded the CPO arrest the alleged murderers immediately.