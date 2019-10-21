No justification for protest politics in current situation: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Sunday said there was no justification of politics of protest in the current situation.

In a statement, the chief minister said that Pakistan was facing external and internal challenges. Opposition should think before taking any step, he advised.

The chief minister said that every possible step would be taken to protect life and property of the citizens and also to maintain peace in the country.

He directed police to discharge their duties with honesty to cope with anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here reviewed in detail the law and order in the province.

The meeting agreed upon a comprehensive liaison between Punjab and federal governments for betterment of peace in the province.

Indian firing: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked firing on civilians by Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC).

Paying tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs, he said that targeting innocent civilians speaks volume of Indian confusion. Indian army, by targeting unarmed civilians, was violating the international human rights, he added.

The chief minister said brave Pakistani soldiers, in retaliatory fire, killed many Indian soldiers. India must remember that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their courageous armed forces, he concluded.

report: Usman Buzdar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of a youth due to kite string and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

Usman Buzdar directed investigation into the incident and said the responsible should be taken to task. Ban on kite-flying should be implemented, the chief minister said.