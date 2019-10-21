International Symposium on advanced materials today

Islamabad :The five-day 16th International Symposium on Advanced Materials2019 (ISAM-2019) organised by Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) is being held from today (Monday) at National Centre of Physics near Quaid-e-Azam University here.

This biennial event has become one of the prime international forums at which materials engineers and scientists can keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new trends and developments in advanced structural and functional materials. Jawed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council will grace the opening ceremony as Chief Guest, which will be held at 0930 hrs, 21 October, 2019 at National Centre of Physics, Quaid-e-Azam University, Shahdra, Islamabad. The closing ceremony will be held on 25 October, 2019 at 1530 hrs, at the same venue.

Fazal A. Khalid, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission will chair the closing ceremony. Tahir Ikram, Chairman Symposium will also be present in these ceremonies. Scientists and Engineers from all over the world including Norway, China, Tunisia, Turkey, UK, USA, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, South Korea, Nigeria in addition to 450 delegates from various educational and R&D institutions from Pakistan, will participate in the Symposium.

The cross-cutting theme of ISAM-2019 is the development, Processing and Characterizations of emerging materials along with modelling and simulation for translation into products for challenging applications.

The symposium will consist of keynote lectures, oral and poster presentations. In Addition, a competition on ‘case studies’ will also be conducted during ISAM-2019. Keeping in line with ISAM-2017, the best three competitors in all categories will be awarded with cash prizes. The above topics have been arranged in 80 Oral and 200 Poster sessions. In all, around 300 Papers will be presented by 20 foreign and 260 local researchers. This symposium will, thus, focus on development and production of advanced materials, especially used in modern hi-tech industries. The objective of the symposium is also to establish a dialogue and long lasting, healthy technical cooperation among the materials scientists and engineers of the developing and developed countries.