close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 21, 2019

March chaos

Newspost

 
October 21, 2019

Amid rising political temperature in the country, the opposition finally gets ready to march against the incumbent government. The main objective of the opposition protest is to send the PTI government home due to the current status quo of the county.

Undoubtedly, the growing opposition wrath has put the PTI-led government on the defensive. The march does not bode well for the country at this stage. It will not only halt the already crumbling economy but also give impetus to undemocratic forces. Maulana Fazlur Rehman should understand the gravity of the situation and act wisely. Otherwise, his haste in organizing the Azadi March may bring about a chaotic situation in the country.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost