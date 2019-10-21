March chaos

Amid rising political temperature in the country, the opposition finally gets ready to march against the incumbent government. The main objective of the opposition protest is to send the PTI government home due to the current status quo of the county.

Undoubtedly, the growing opposition wrath has put the PTI-led government on the defensive. The march does not bode well for the country at this stage. It will not only halt the already crumbling economy but also give impetus to undemocratic forces. Maulana Fazlur Rehman should understand the gravity of the situation and act wisely. Otherwise, his haste in organizing the Azadi March may bring about a chaotic situation in the country.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur