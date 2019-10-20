Govt to opposition: Yes to talks, no to chaos

ISLAMABAD: The federal ministers on Saturday urged opposition to hold talks on the issue of proposed Azadi March and sit-in led by JUI-F as government could not allow anyone to create chaos in the country.

They said in case of damage to country and democracy, government should not be held responsible.

In a press conference, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak flanked by Minister for Federal Education and Training has cautioned Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to attack the foundation of the institutions.

Pervaiz Khattak who also heads government committee to negotiate with the protesting parties, said that the committee is in contact with all the other parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Awami National Party. However, he maintained that resignation of the prime minister as demanded by the JUI-F chief was out of question.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood was also present on the occasion.

He reiterated government offer to negotiate with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties ready to march towards the capital on October 27. Pervaiz Khattak said that the other side’s refusal to negotiate shows their ulterior motives.

“They have another agenda and if there agenda is in interest of the country, they should talk to us,” he said.

He said government would act in its own way if someone tried to assault on federal capital. He said JUI-F would be responsible if something happened. He said opposition was invited for talks but it did not come that shows there agenda is something else, adding that they want to put Kashmir issue behind the scene. He said Indians must be happy for this sorry state of affairs in Pakistan but government would restore its writ.

He warned that interior ministry would handle the issue if they could not resolve their issues with committee. He said the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition knows their politics would end if PM Imran completed his five-year term. He said such a situation was also created in KP in past but they fought against it and were chosen by the people once again. He said objections to Speaker, Senate chairman are baseless adding that opposition parties are being contacted for negotiations. Khattak said only those people have been taken in the committee who understood politics and all names came with his consent. Shafqat Mehmood said the students from Madaris should not be there in sit in. He said children must not be dragged in political issues.