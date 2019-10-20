Women empowerment centre trainees to be given soft loans

Islamabad :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) joined hands together in order to provide the soft loans to the passed out trainees of Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) of PBM, under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme.

In this regard MoU signing ceremony was held here in Islamabad, in the presence of Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishter, Secretary Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Shaista Sohail, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Sania Nishter said that country’s prosperity and uplift is directly related to women’s participation in different spheres of life. Eulogizing the Bait-ul-Mal’s role for empowering the vulnerable women, she said that the passed out students from WECs are capable enough to lead an honourable life utilizing their skills. “It’s much needed in present circumstances for their financial empowerment enabling them to undertake their own business ventures and help their families extricate from poverty trap”. She added.

Dr. Sania Nishter said that the agenda of Ehsaas Programme framework is focused on the women’s economic empowerment and uplift the socio-economic condition of 6 million poor women who will be benefited from the Kifalat to preferential support for women through Tahaffuz.

While paying tribute to the working women, Managing Director PBM said that women of Pakistan have really come forward and proven their worth in all walks of life. He told that PBM has been taking tangible measures for the promotion and protection of women rights by accommodating them in the fields of healthcare, education, economy, rehabilitation and self-reliance with its 160 WECs throughout the country.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas also expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion of WECs in order to accommodate the maximum poor women throughout the country. CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat also termed this initiative a vital for brining pleasant change in the lives of poor women of the country. He further told that after giving the loan, these women will also be provided technical help for starting their business and a software will also be put into practice in this regard. Under this MoU soft loans will be offered to 25,000 passed out trainees from Women Empowerment Centres of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal enabling them to live an independent life.