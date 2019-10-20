New research offers hope for accident victims

LAHORE :Latest research in the medical field has surfaced as according to the experiences made in 29 countries on 12,737 patients during last seven years, the death rate in case of head injuries can be reduced if an injection of transmic acid is given to the patients within two hours of the accident.

Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and renowned neurologist Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmud while unveiling the results of this research told the media that out of the 12,737 patients, 4,567 were from Pakistan while 2,500 were only from Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences where a senior team undertook the research from 2012 to 2019 and it has been proved that without wasting time in case of accidents and head injury patients should be given immediately the injection of transmic acid and those patients who can move their hand or foot can be out of danger.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmud while commenting on this research said that it would be recommended that Emergency Service 1122 and all ambulances should carry these injections of transmic acid so that immediately it could be injected to the patients.

He said in this regard proper awareness should be created so that lives could be saved especially in case of accidents. He said that the research carried out in different countries was simultaneously undertook here in Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences where a capable team worked on it and same positive results had been achieved. He said that latest research help the ailing humanity to reduce their health hazards.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmud appreciated the role of senior doctors’ role in the research at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences in which Prof. Rizwan Masood Butt and Prof. Asif Bashir and their team participated and the results have been passed on to media as well. He expressed hope that in the light of the research such steps will taken immediately which can extend benefit to the common man and especially in case of traffic accidents, so that the death rate could be reduced in head injury incidents.

APP adds: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Digital Library on Saturday conducted a training workshop at the Punjab University Library. PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Manager Consultancy and Client Education Services Julian Herciu Faisal Mahmood, faculty members and researchers from different universities, including GCU, BZU, IUB, UoG, UMT, PU, UVAS, BNU and UE participated in the workshop.