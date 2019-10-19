People defy curfew, hold forceful demos in IOK

SRINAGAR: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the people defied curfew and held forceful demonstrations in different areas, Friday, against the Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by India.

Soon after the culmination of Juma congregational prayers, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara and other areas of the occupied territory and shouted high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Indian troops and police personnel fired teargas shells and pellets at protesters at several places, injuring many of them. The occupation authorities had imposed curfew and restrictions in Srinagar and other areas to prevent the demonstrations and a march towards the UN office in Sonawar area of the summer capital. Call for the march was given by the Resistance Youth League. The authorities disallowed the people from offering Juma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and many other major mosques or shrines in the Kashmir valley for the 11th consecutive week, today, since 5th August.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected on the 75th straight day, today, in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to the Indian military lockdown and suspension of internet and prepaid cellular services. Shops and business establishments continue to remain closed except for few hours in the morning and evening while public transport is off the roads. All schools, colleges and universities are deserted as parents are not ready to send their wards to the educational institutions due to fear to their security.

Indian Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, after raiding his house in Srinagar and airlifted him to outside the Kashmir Valley in false cases registered against him about three decades ago.

Indian troops continued violent cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas. The troops have so far arrested dozens of people during these operations.

Several student groups including All India Students’ Association, Pinjra Tod – women’s alumni of colleges from across Delhi – and Delhi University Students Union held a protest demonstration at the Delhi University against the continued siege of occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri students staged a protest at Aligarh Muslim University to show their concern over the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

In London, a Member of UK Parliament from Labour Party, Kate Green, presented a petition in the Parliament on behalf of the constituents of Trafford in which they urged the UK government to play role in the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. Another Labour MP and Shadow Minister for Digital, Liam Byrne, taking part in a debate in the parliament asked the British government to take note of the atrocities being perpetrated by India on the people of occupied Kashmir.