No one with absolute power acceptable in a free state: Fazl

LAHORE: Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said no one with absolute powers will be acceptable in a free, democratic state.

Flanked by central PML-N leader Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and JUI-F leader Abdul Ghaffoor Haideri, he told the media at SAFMA offices on Friday that if any individual wanted to attain absolute power in negation of the democratic norms, it could not be accepted in a free and sovereign state. “Mutiny can take place any time against tyranny,” warned the JUI-F leader.

He also ruled out any dialogue with the Imran government, saying no option other than mid-term elections was acceptable to his party. He said it was need of the hour to implement the Constitution in letter and spirit.

Secretary General SAFMA Imtiaz Alam was also present.

The JUI-F chief said the country was passing through a very critical phase, as economic situation was deteriorating and it was heading towards bankruptcy. He said that under such circumstances, even a country like Russia could not survive, adding that it was hard for Pakistan to remain intact under the prevailing situation.

The Maulana said the Constitution guides every institution to play its due role. And if things continue in accordance with the law, there would be no tussle or confrontation in the country.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan over his failure to run the country, the Maulana said the PM was not only incompetent but also ill-mannered and the JUI-F would not hold any dialogue with the PTI government. He said the public mandate had been hijacked in the last general elections, adding that the nation should once again be given the right to chose and change should come through ballot to put an end to the prevailing sense of uncertainty among people.

He said only two persons including the governor of State Bank of Pakistan and the chairman of FBR had got employment in the country so far. The JUI-F chief said the entire nation and the political parties were on the same page against the government and wanted to get rid of it immediately. The PML-N, PPP and other political parties had assured the JUI-F of their support for the Azadi march. He said those who hold the elections in Pakistan would also have to listen to our complaints. Responding to a question about the criticism by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Maulana said Imran, while in power, could have initiated cases against him had there been any truth in his allegations.

He also urged the media to plead its cases and rise against the censorship, being imposed on it. He said the media had a key role to play in the current situation.

Imtiaz Alam, the secretary general of SAFMA, while speaking on the occasion, urged political parties to extend support to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and sign a charter of democracy like agreement to reject and discourage any anti-democratic regime in the country.

A ‘civil society declaration’ on civil, political, social and human rights of the oppressed people, women and minorities was also presented to Maulana Fazlur Rehman at SAFMA Secretariat with a demand that an all-party conference must make a commitment to the people of Pakistan to make them sovereign.