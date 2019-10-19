close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 19, 2019

Wasa head unhappy with collection directorate

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 19, 2019

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir on Friday expressed resentment on the poor performance of Revenue Collection Directorate (Wasa) for collecting only 40 per cent revenue.

The Wasa Managing Director has issued a Letter Number MD/Wasa /009/391 to Deputy Director (Revenue) Chaudhry Amir Abbass to clear his position within three days that why he failed to collect revenue according to set target otherwise strict departmental action will be taken against him.

According to letter which is issued by Managing Director (Wasa) citing some complainants against Revenue Collection Directorate over pending water and sewerage bills in the office.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad