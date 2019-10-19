Wasa head unhappy with collection directorate

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir on Friday expressed resentment on the poor performance of Revenue Collection Directorate (Wasa) for collecting only 40 per cent revenue.

The Wasa Managing Director has issued a Letter Number MD/Wasa /009/391 to Deputy Director (Revenue) Chaudhry Amir Abbass to clear his position within three days that why he failed to collect revenue according to set target otherwise strict departmental action will be taken against him.

According to letter which is issued by Managing Director (Wasa) citing some complainants against Revenue Collection Directorate over pending water and sewerage bills in the office.