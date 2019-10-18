Sindh overcome Northern in Second XI Twenty20

KARACHI: Sindh overcame Northern by three wickets in their Second XI T20 Cup here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Sindh achieved the 141-run target in the final over after losing seven wickets. Saifullah Bangash hammered 27-ball 47 not out which had eight fours. Jahid Ali made 18-ball 31. Raza Hasan and Nouman Ali got two wickets each.

Earlier, Shoaib Ahmed blasted 53-ball 76 with ten fours to single-handedly shepherd Northern to 140-6 after being invited to bat first. Mohammad Umar and Hassan Khan got two wickets each.

Southern Punjab recorded a crushing seven-wicket win over Balochistan. This was Southern Punjab’s third consecutive victory. They are the only unbeaten side in the event and now have six points from three games. After opting to bat first Balochistan were folded for only 100. Fahad Iqbal (22) and Gulraiz Sadaf (21) were the only two Balochistan batsmen to offer some resistance. Zia-ul-Haq, left-arm pacer, got 4-19. Mohammad Imran and Zulfiqar Ali got two wickets each.

Southern Punjab chased the target in 15.5 overs for the loss of three wickets. Openers Mukhtar Ahmed (29) and Zeeshan Ashraf (25) scored 47 for the first wicket. Muhammad Mohsin (18*) and Naveed Yasin (11*) completed the chase. Atif Jabbar took two wickets.