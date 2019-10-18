close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

SMIU, DICE-USA organises creative arts, media summit exhibition at Expo Center

Karachi

October 18, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that it is the need of the hour to create linkage between the media industry and the academia to resolve the issues they have been facing.

He said while speaking at the concluding session of the two-day mega event titled ‘SMIU-DICE Creative Arts and Media Summit and Exhibition’ hosted by the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) in collaboration with the DICE Foundation USA at the Expo Center, Karachi.

The Chief Secretary said that the government has always supported educational institutions, adding there was great respect before him for the alma mater of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He assured the SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh that the recommendations provided by the summit will be given due importance. “We will make sure to work on the recommendations of the experts,” he added.

Speaking at the session, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the two-day event was very constructive. “We had very informative, critical and analytical views on different subjects related to media and film industry,” informed, saying the recommendations would be forwarded to the government so they could implement them. “We have to do something better for our students and our people,” he added.***

